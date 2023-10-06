SCCI chief wants free trade accords

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq on Thursday stressed the need for signing of free trade agreements (FTAs) with neighbouring countries to enhance regional trade.

Speaking at a meeting with PAJCCI coordinator and former senior vice-president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and other traders, he said the country’s economy would be stabilised by enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as Central Asian Republics.

He urged the government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in the way of cross border trade.Fuad Ishaq said that the SCCI would draft a proposal for promotion of regional trade and send it to the relevant government authorities.

In light of these recommendations, he said, efforts would be made to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, transit trade and onward to Central Asian Republic and country’s exports.

The business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, was mostly dependent on mutual trade with Afghanistan and other regional countries.The SCCI’s president urged the government and relevant authorities to take practical steps to facilitate cross border trade.

Fuad Ishaq suggested allowing trade with Afghanistan, China and Iran in Pakistani rupee instead of dollars to improve the bilateral trade and exports and bring economic prosperity and development in the country.

The chamber’s chief assured the business community to take up their issues with relevant authorities and would make vigorous efforts to resolve them on priority grounds.Earlier, the delegations of traders, industrialists, exporters and importers extended heartfelt felicitations to Fuad Ishaq for being elected as president of SCCI.