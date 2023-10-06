Two killed, 11 injured in accident

HARIPUR: Two persons were killed and 11 others, including six women and two minors, were injured when a passenger van plunged into a roadside gorge in Muslimabad area of Khanpur Tehsil, police officials said on Thursday.

The police officials in Khanpur quoted witnesses as saying that a van, carrying 13 passengers, was on its way to Tarnawa from Muslimabad Bhiraray village. They said the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a blind turn near Jamnuon Wala Mor and the vehicle plunged into the ravine. As a result, all the passengers sustained injuries who were rushed to Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Doctors said four seriously injured passengers were referred to Trauma Centre Haripur where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as Sajid Hussain Shah and Muhammad Ashraf; the injured included Saifullah, Mudassir, Rafiq, Syed Hunain, Shama Bibi, Salima Bibi, Rehana, Saira, Tahzeem Iqbal, Amisa Bibi, Wali Muhammad and Abdul Shafique.