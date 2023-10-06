Two killed, 11 injured in accident

HARIPUR: Two persons were killed and 11 others, including six women and two minors, were injured when a passenger van plunged into a roadside gorge in Muslimabad area of Khanpur Tehsil, police officials said on Thursday.
The police officials in Khanpur quoted witnesses as saying that a van, carrying 13 passengers, was on its way to Tarnawa from Muslimabad Bhiraray village. They said the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a blind turn near Jamnuon Wala Mor and the vehicle plunged into the ravine. As a result, all the passengers sustained injuries who were rushed to Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Doctors said four seriously injured passengers were referred to Trauma Centre Haripur where two of them succumbed to their injuries.
The deceased were identified as Sajid Hussain Shah and Muhammad Ashraf; the injured included Saifullah, Mudassir, Rafiq, Syed Hunain, Shama Bibi, Salima Bibi, Rehana, Saira, Tahzeem Iqbal, Amisa Bibi, Wali Muhammad and Abdul Shafique.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University ’s Quality Enhancement Cell organised a two-day workshop for affiliated...
BATKHELA: Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan on Thursday lauded the role of social workers in building a...
PESHAWAR: The rights of the minorities were underlined at a Seerat-ul-Nabi conference organized here on Thursday.The...
NOWSHERA: A baby boy abducted from his home in Misri Banda in Nowshera district on Thursday.Abdur Rashid, a resident...
MINGORA: The police and security forces conducted a joint search and strike operation in Qadirabad and Malam Jabba in...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three armed robbers shot and injured a youth at the diesel agency and decamped with Rs0.4 million...