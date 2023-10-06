Health dept ordered to implement changes to Sehat Cards

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Thursday directed the Health Department to ensure the implementation of changes approved to the Sehat Card Scheme in the minimum possible time.

The directives were issued at a meeting on the free treatment scheme hosted at Chief Minister’s House and chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, said an official handout.

Matters related to the implementation of reforms approved by the KP cabinet to run the scheme on a sustainable basis, and payment of outstanding amounts to the implementing partner — State Life Insurance Company — came under discussion.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health Dr Riaz Anwar, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, chief executive officer of the State Life Insurance Company and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

It was agreed in the meeting that in future, payment would be made to State Life Insurance Company on regular monthly installments.Azam Khan said the government was committed to running the Sehat Card Scheme on a sustainable basis.

He said despite the financial crunch, it was the top most priority of the caretaker KP government to continue the provision of free healthcare facilities under the Sehat Card Scheme.The chief minister said efforts were being made to make the free treatment scheme more pro-poor and sustainable.

He defended the reforms introduced to this effect with the aim that maximum benefit of the schemes goes to the underprivileged ones.It was also agreed in the meeting that emergency surgeries would not be suspended under the Sehat Card Scheme in any case.