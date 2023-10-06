27,000kg adulterated food items discarded

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority disposed of 27,000 kilograms of contaminated food items and 10,000 liters of beverages at a dumping site on Charsadda Road during the month of September.

The disposal event was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Food Asif Rafiq, Secretary Food Zarif Ul Mani, Director General the Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan, and other officials.

On the occasion, the authority’s Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan stated that the Food Authority had disposed of nearly 27,000kg contaminated edible food items, including approximately 10,000kg black tea, 10,000kg spices, 3,500kg China Salt, and others.

Additionally, 10,000 liters of various adulterated and expired beverages, including Samansu, Mango and Zamzam juices, Rooh Afza, Soda water, and String cold drinks, were also discarded.

Shahrukh Khan said that taking decisive action serves as a strong reminder that the Food Authority is committed to upholding the highest standards of food safety and quality for its citizens.

At the event, Food Minister Asif Rafiq said that the KP government has a zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration.“The minister instructed food officials to ensure that food inspection teams monitor entry points to KP from other provinces for food supply vehicles,” he added.

Secretary Food Zarif Khan said a priority is the health and well-being of citizens, for which substandard and potentially harmful food products must be discarded.