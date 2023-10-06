Robbers’ gang busted in Mansehra: police

MANSEHRA: Police in Battal area here claimed to have arrested members of an interprovincial robbery gang, bringing an end to their criminal activities.

Among the apprehended suspects are Huzaifa and Sajjad, residents of Shargah. Battal police personnel said that the other night, the gang of armed robbers attempted to loot a cargo truck on Chanarkot Road, opening fire on a carrier box in an effort to escape.

However, their escape was thwarted, and after an investigation that lasted for six hours, the cops traced and apprehended the accused, along with the weapons they were carrying.The police said the accused had been involved in multiple cases of robbery, smuggling, and theft in various parts of the country, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and areas of Punjab.