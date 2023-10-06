‘Teachers fountains of knowledge and wisdom’

Islamabad:Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has described teachers as "Fountains of Knowledge and Wisdom" and emphasized the importance of paying homage to these noble individuals who dedicate their lives to nurture the future.

Addressing an event on World Teachers Day, organized in collaboration with UNESCO and Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Dr. Amjad Saqib drew a parallel between the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the modern-day significance of teachers, underlining the timeless value attributed to those who impart knowledge and moral values.

The Chairman of BISP and Akhuwat Foundation further illuminated the three interconnected elements of Society, Teacher, and Student. He asserted that without the respect and recognition of teachers, society can never achieve true success and progress.