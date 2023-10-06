Another 127 dengue cases from twin cities

Islamabad:As many as 127 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of confirmed dengue fever cases reported in a day from the region this year so far.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that after the setting in of the most favourable weather conditions for transmission of dengue fever in this region of the country, the infection has started hitting the population much severely in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and the number of patients being tested positive for dengue fever is continuously on the rise.

It is important that the average number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities per day in the last four days has already crossed the figure of 100 that is certainly alarming. The consistent increase in the number of confirmed cases in the last four days has also shown that there is a weak control on the spread of dengue fever. The total number of dengue fever patients so far reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district has reached 2651 on Thursday morning while the number of admitted dengue fever patients at the public sector hospitals in the region is registering a sharp increase.

According to details, as many as 73 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1230 on Thursday while another 54 confirmed patients of the infection have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far reported from the district to 1421. On Thursday morning, a total of 158 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital of which eight were in critical condition. The infection, however, has claimed no life this year from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi so far.