Constable guns down neighbour

Islamabad:A cop of the Anti-Riot Force gunned down a labourer and wounded another on a minor dispute in Ghani Town, Sohan falling in the jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station Thursday, police said.

Muhammad Asim resident of Ghani Town, Sohan, lodged a complaint with the Khanna police station, saying that he was working in an under-construction house when he received a telephone call from one of his clients and took the call and started listening to the phone when the accused later identified as Sareer who was police constable, shouted at him as why he was listening to phone in front of his house, the cop whipped out his gun and opened fire at his father Eid Gul and his labourer Jan Mohammad and escaped from the scene while Eid Gul and Jan Muhammad was shifted to hospital but Eid Gul succumbed to his injuries and Jan Muhammad was in critical condition. The police have registered an FIR against the cop under sections 302 and 324 and arrested him.

Meanwhile, daring gunmen, this time, looted a police Head Constable, depriving him of cash worth Rs122,000 when he came out from a bank at Constitution Avenue after drawing cash from the bank in broad daylight Thursday, the police said. The incident happened in front of the most sensitive Red Zone in front of the Diplomatic Enclave.

The snatchers were Afghan nationals from their language and attitude, the people engaged in the investigation of the case claimed. The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under section 392 PPC against the gunmen but haven’t yet hunted them down. Head Constable Aon Abbas son of Asghar Ali, deployed at Red Zone Security, lodged a complaint with the Secretariat police station saying that two bike-riding gunmen intercepted him when he came out of a private bank located adjacent to the Foreign Office in Red Zone after drawing cash of Rs122,000 cash, both the muggers whipped out their guns and held him at gunpoint demanding cash otherwise threatened to shoot him. Head Constable Aon Abbas handed them over Rs122,000 cash to save his life. The muggers fled away without any resistance and disappeared from the scene. The top policeman of Islamabad has ordered an inquiry to know how the bike-riding suspects entered the Red Zone.