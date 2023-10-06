World Teachers Day celebrated

Islamabad:Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) organized ‘Teach­ers Appreciation Day’ Award ceremony at ICG, F-6/2.

Director General, Federal Directorate of Education, Mr. Amjad Ahmed was the chief guest. October 5th is celebrated as World Teachers Day globally. It is a special day to appreciate and honour the hard work and dedication of teachers. Deputy Director General (Operation), Ghulam Hussain Soho, Deputy Director General (Policy), Tanveer Ahmed and Director Colleges Irfan ullah were also present.

Wagma Farooq, the stage secretary, welcomed the honourable guests. The event began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Hadia Naveed, and Naat was rendered by Manahil Zakir. The purpose of the event was to appreciate the resource persons and training managers, who trained more than 2500 teachers and head teachers during the summer vacations training program 2023. The event was organized to celebrate the invaluable contribution of the resource persons and training coordinators for the professional development of the teaching staff. Principal, Prof. Sabah Faisal welcomed the guests. She appreciated the tireless efforts of educators and their transformative impact on student’s lives. Dua Abbasi and Rukh-e-Zahra paid tribute to teachers on behalf of all the students. Ms. Sadia Malik expressed her views on the roles and responsibilities of teachers.