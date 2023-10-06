Housemaid mistreated, thrashed by anti-beggars squad

Islamabad:An elderly woman was disgraced and dragged in front of a crowd by policemen on Karnal Sher Khan Road (IJP Road) on Thursday.

The tragic incident which was an unlawful act by the police, occurred in the jurisdiction of the I-9 Police station before noon. The victim Saleema over 60 years old has been working at different houses as a maid in sector I-9/4 and Satellite Town for the last 30 years. She alighted from public transport at Pandora Chungi after leaving her house in Sohan village on Thursday. As she moved a few steps towards sector I-9 after crossing the road, two lady constables suddenly grasped her and pushed her toward the police. The male colleagues of the female personnel also joined them and started dragging her toward the van while beating her brutally. Later, the driver of the police van slapped her several times in her face and her clothes were also partially removed.

Saleema said that she time and again told them that she was not a beggar and also asked them to see her CNIC but they did not pay any heed to her requests. "My dupatta was removed as they grasped me by the hair and kicked me," she said adding that she was also beaten on her way to the women's police station. She also received punches at her eye which was operated a few months. “I am feeling pain and fear that my eye lens has been broken," she said. Luckily, in the meantime, she received a call from her daughter who came to know about the incident and reached the police along with the landlords where her mother works as a maid.

At last, Saleema was released after her daughter submitted an affidavit at the police station. The eye witnesses say that it has become a routine matter that police also arrest innocent people suspecting them as beggars just to show their performance. Inspector General of Police Islamabab Akbar Nasir Khan was not available for comments when this correspondent attempted to contact him to draw his attention to the incidents on his WhatsApp number time and again.

The victim has demanded that the Interior Minister and IG Police take notice of the incident and brutal and disgraceful treatment meted out to her. She said that officials at the women's police station told her that she had been lifted by an anti-beggars squad who mistook her a beggar.