Friday October 06, 2023
Nursing head posted at Ganga Ram

By Our Correspondent
October 06, 2023

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has posted Sajida Parveen, awaiting posting, as Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, with immediate effect against a vacant post.

The SH&MED has transferred Nazia Ilyas, Nursing Superintendent, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, with immediate effect on administrative grounds, and directed to report to the department for further orders.