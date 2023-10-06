Four suspects held

LAHORE:Four suspects involved in murder of a citizen during robbery were arrested. This has been revealed by SP Cant Investigations Arsalan Zahid during a press conference at his office. The arrested suspects were identified as Razi Haider, Tabish, Sunny and Tariq. The suspects during dacoity had murdered a customer Saqib Ali in the Baghbanpura area bakery. The victim entered the bakery as a customer when the suspects started their looting spree. In another incident, two suspects arrested for murdering their employer. The victim Imran ran a cable network in Baghbanpura. The suspects identified as Danish and Daniyal knew that he had huge amount in his mobile Jazz cash account. They shot the victim dead and fled with his mobile phone. He also revealed that a suspected trolley driver was arrested for hitting a police constable to death. The suspect was identified as Zaheer and the victim constable as Amir Hamza. Meanwhile, two members of a dacoit gang were arrested by CIA Chung. The arrested suspects identified as Ejaz alias Chaudhry Lamba and Habib.

10 die in road accidents in 24 hours

Around 10 people died, whereas 1,202 were injured in 1,129 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 592 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 610 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.