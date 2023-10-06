17 more PU teachers ranked among best researchers

LAHORE:In another evaluation sheet of the top two percent researchers of the world prepared by Stanford University California in its 6th version, around 17 more faculty members of Punjab University have been ranked among the best researchers and now the total number of PU teachers stands 26.

A PU spokesperson said that the list was compiled by Prof John Ioannidis of Stanford University and his team. The list has on the top 100,000 scientists from several disciplines from higher education institutions across the globe. In the evaluation of life-time research work, 10 PU professors were figured in top two percent researchers of the world while in the evaluation of one year research work; another 17 teachers of Punjab University have been ranked among top two percent.

The 26 PU professors include PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Muhammad Akram, Dr Adeel Afzal, Dr Ejaz Ahmad, Dr Talat Islam, Dr Usman Mehmood, Dr Arshad Javaid, Dr Zeeshan Yousaf, Dr Saima Arshed, Dr Abdul Rehman, Dr Nauman Raza, Dr Muhammad Imran Din, Dr Muhammad Riaz, Dr Zahoor H Farooqi, Dr Robina Begum, Dr Muhammad Hassan, Dr Misbah Sultan, Dr Kaleem Ullah, Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Dr Abdul Rauf Shakoori, Dr Saira Riaz, Dr Zaeem-ul-Haq Bhatti, Dr T Hussain, Dr Aziz Ullah Awan, Dr Zia-ul-Haq and Dr Abdul Nasir Khalid.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has congratulated the PU professors for achieving this prestigious rank and appreciated their efforts for boosting the ranking of the university. He said that this is really good news on the eve of Teacher’s Day.

The VC said that the administration has taken several initiatives for improvement in international ranking of the university due to which PU’s subject-wise and overall ranking has improved manifold.

He said that the PU administration would provide full support to the faculty members and researchers who were doing research having positive socio-economic impact and making efforts for improvement in international ranking of the university.