Women spend nine hours daily on domestic work: report

LAHORE:Many household chores women do and the care they extend unconditionally to their families would cost more than hundred thousand and majority of women spend around nine hours daily on domestic/care work.

This was revealed in a research report ‘Women’s contribution to care economy’, prepared by head of Gender Studies at Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr Shehla Tabassum. She said that women are performing 88 activities that come under care work and some women work 20 out of 24 hours. ‘Unpaid care work is not documented and there is no statistics available in this regard,’ Shehla said. She said in the households surveyed, 51 percent couples with better education share chores. It was evident from the report that a good number of women would welcome help from men, which ultimately give them free time, hence happy time. Everybody knows that ‘sharing is caring’ and both men and women need to be informed about the laws and rights, Dr Shehla said. Mumkin Alliance launched two research reports on women in collaboration with Oxfam and Human Rights Defenders Network here at a local hotel on Thursday. The other was “Women’s inclusion in social development and political institutions” by Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) presented by Dr Nasira Malik.

The report highlighted the need to establish legal safeguards against harassment in politics. Pakistan stands at 175 out of 181 countries in the Gender Development Index (GDI). Five Focus Group discussions were conducted in four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan. Study cited that 93 percent were in favour of gender equality as fundamental human right.

At least 89.54 percent of the respondents believed that women and men should have equal opportunities in politics. Interestingly, half of the respondents were unaware of any laws and policies that promote political participation and inclusion and development of women. The report recommended to launch media campaign to inspire political participation of women. The research found that 36.60 percent personally experience barriers to political participation of women whereas 51pc don’t see any problem.

The study further added that women’s involvement in decision-making should be promoted within the political parties so that inclusivity could be established in parties to strengthen democracy. Salman Abid of SPO said that young generation is more aware that we need to raise the voice for women rights. Head of Gender Studies of LCWU Dr Uzma Ashiq concluded that unseen factors and barriers should be addressed. Women will have to be given decision-making power, she said. The event was attended by representatives of Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, National Commission for Human Rights, academia, members of civil society and former MPAs.