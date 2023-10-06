DIG gifts laptop to martyred cop’s daughter

LAHORE:A daughter of a martyred Constable Amir Mushtaq called on DIG Operations Lahore at his office on Thursday. DIG offered his seat and stick to the martyr's daughter Areba Aamir as an honour. Areba also gave orders as Honorary DIG Operations. Police officials also saluted the martyr's daughter. DIG fulfilled the promise made to Areba on her birthday and gave her a laptop and other gifts.