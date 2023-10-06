DIG gifts laptop to martyred cop’s daughter

LAHORE:A daughter of a martyred Constable Amir Mushtaq called on DIG Operations Lahore at his office on Thursday. DIG offered his seat and stick to the martyr's daughter Areba Aamir as an honour. Areba also gave orders as Honorary DIG Operations. Police officials also saluted the martyr's daughter. DIG fulfilled the promise made to Areba on her birthday and gave her a laptop and other gifts.
LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has posted Sajida Parveen, awaiting posting, as...
LAHORE:Four suspects involved in murder of a citizen during robbery were arrested. This has been revealed by SP Cant...
LAHORE:In another evaluation sheet of the top two percent researchers of the world prepared by Stanford University...
LAHORE:Many household chores women do and the care they extend unconditionally to their families would cost more than...
LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shagufta Naz has said that teaching is a sacred...
LAHORE:Zulfikar Ali Bader, spokesman to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has praised the party chairman saying...