PIMA calls for uniform central admission policy

LAHORE:Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has expressed concern over the current situation related to admissions in medical colleges and the 'mismanagement' observed in the recent MDCAT examination.

PIMA demanded the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), relevant provincial health departments and universities announce a uniform and transparent central admission policy.

PIMA President Dr Abdul Aziz Memon, in a statement on Thursday, said that the PMDC has continuously failed to ensure the timely process of admissions. Students desiring admission into medical colleges and their parents are the most important stakeholders in the admission system, who are currently in a state of uncertainty and no one seems to care about their rights.

The recent incidents in the MDCAT examination, including the leaking of papers and widespread cheating, raise questions about the performance of relevant institutions. He mentioned that complaints about nepotism and the use of money, especially in private institutions for admissions, are commonly discussed.

The PMDC should collaborate with relevant institutions to announce a central policy that ensures transparency in all aspects of the admission process for MBBS and BDS in both public and private medical and dental colleges.