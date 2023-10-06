Governor, Turkish envoy discuss trade growth

LAHORE:The newly appointed Turkish Consul General in provincial metropolis Durmus Bastug called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Thursday.

Bolstering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye and enhancing cooperation in the fields of education, trade, and tourism were discussed in detail during the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor said that Turkiye is a brotherly country and both Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed close historical and friendly ties. He said that there should be maximum exchange of educational and trade delegations between Turkiye and Pakistan. The exchange of delegations at the public level will further promote bilateral relations in the field of trade and tourism, he added.

The governor said that a large number of Pakistanis went to Turkiye for tourism, and our students are also studying in Turkish universities. There are great opportunities for direct investment in Pakistan for Turkish investors, he added. He said that the state-of-the-art Rajab Tayyab Erdogan Hospital established in Muzaffargarh with the cooperation of Turkiye is providing quality health facilities to the people. He underlined the need to further expand cooperation with Turkiye in the field of health.

Turkish Consul General Durmus Ba tug on this occasion said that Pakistan is like his second home. He said that Turkish companies are interested in investing in Pakistan and facilitating visas for Pakistani students and businessmen is our top priority.

Meanwhile, the motivational speaker Amjad Siddiqui, Patron in Chief of Friends of Paraplegic Pakistan also called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House. The problems faced by differently abled people were discussed in detail in the meeting.

During the meeting, the governor appreciated Siddiqui and said that his struggle was an inspiration for many people. On this occasion, motivational speaker, Amjad Siddiqui said that there is a need to establish a paraplegic centre for special people. He said that there is a need to improve facilities, including wheelchair ramps for the disabled people in the society.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor said in his message on International Teachers' Day that teachers are the builders of the nation. They train children and youth, and enlighten them with knowledge. He said that the teachers also have the status of spiritual parents.