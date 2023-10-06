World Teachers Day observed

LAHORE:The World Teachers Day was observed in Pakistan on Thursday under the theme 'The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage'.

A number of educational institutions organised multiple events in the provincial metropolis in connection with the day. A ceremony was organised in the office of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) to mark the Teacher's Day.

While addressing the ceremony, PHEC Chairman Dr Shahid Munir said that teachers played an important role in the development of students. He added PHEC was spending a budget of several millions on doctoral and postdoctoral and teachers training.

Similarly, University of Education (UOE) also organised a grand ceremony at its main campus Township in which Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and a large number of university teachers and students were present.

Under the UOE’s Division of Education, a walk was also arranged on the occasion, in which teachers and students carried placards. A cake was also cut to pay tribute to the teachers on the day. Apart from this, the messages of eminent teachers including Dr Charles Hopkins from Unesco Chair (University of York) and Vice-Chancellor were also read out.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Talat Naseer said that teachers were the most important part of our society, as they determine the future of the society. The role of teachers and their importance in the improvement of society cannot be neglected in any way and the teachers deserved respect at all levels, he added.

He said that on the other hand, a teacher should be an ideal figure not only for the students but for the entire society.