IPP hails ECP’s notification of party registration

LAHORE:Central Information Secretary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the notification of party registration by the Election Commission was a pleasure, for which the entire nation deserved congratulations.

The efforts of IPP Chairman Jahangir Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan paid off and now IPP would go public with its legal status. She said, ‘It is a matter of prestige for the party that the name of IPP and the election symbol ‘Shaheen’ are going to be printed on the ballot paper. Registration was a long-standing dream of IPP leadership, workers and voters which came true.

The completion of the registration process will speed up the public relations campaign of the party. Preparations for the IPP power show to be held in Jhang on October 13 are starting. IPP will become more active once the legal requirements are met, she added.