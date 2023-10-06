Dry forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 35°C and minimum was 21°C.
