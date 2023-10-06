PFA stops production of eight filtration plants

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of eight water filtration plants after they failed the quality parameters in the City here Thursday.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the teams raided several water filtration plants to check the quality and safety standards in Wapda Town, Wagah Town, Ittefaq Town and Ring Road.

He said that the authority took action against eight food business operators (FBOs) due to an excessive quantity of arsenic and coliforms in the water. He said that the samples of different water filtration plants were found not up to the mark over quality and labeling parameters in the laboratory test.

FBOs also failed to present the record of filter change, he added. PFA DG said that the production of the mill would remain suspended until reforms. He said that high level arsenic in water can be extremely harmful to human health because microbiologically contaminated drinking water causes diseases such as hepatitis, diarrhea, dysentery and cholera.