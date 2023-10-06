Minister for evolving strategy to cut medicines’ prices

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has emphasised the need for taking immediate measures for reducing cost of medical treatment of the people, especially the prices of medicine, in view of the prevailing economic situation of the country.

Addressing a meeting of the Provincial Drugs Quality Control Board, Dr Jamal Nasir observed that Pakistan was facing economic constraints currently and there was an urgent requirement for guarding the cost of treatment from escalation.

The minister said that the government institutions, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders should put their heads together and join hands to formulate a comprehensive mechanism to curtail the prices of medicines. He said that existence and prosperity of Pakistan guaranteed economic growth and business development in the country. The pharmaceutical companies and other medical related entrepreneurs should rise above their personal interest and minimise their profits for keeping the treatment accessible to the masses.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the core objective of the field of medicine was to serve humanity and drugs were its basic component. He said that the local pharmaceutical industry could expand further if it produced international quality medicine in Pakistan. He said that availability of quality medicines was the basic right of the people and we were playing our role in ensuring it.

The minister said that the Provincial Quality Control Board was playing a key role in ensuring the supply of quality medicines in Punjab. He directed that all cases should be heard on merit.

Special Secretary Health Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretary Drugs Dr Qalandar Khan, Director General Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, pharmaceutical experts and related officers participated in the meeting.