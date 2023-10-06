LAHORE:US Consul General Ms Kristin K Hawkins deputed in Lahore met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Thursday.

They discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various sectors. The American Consul General lauded steps being taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi with regard to restoration and renovation of religious places especially of historical buildings. The American Consul General stated that the Punjab government was doing an appreciable work in order to safeguard and protect the religious and cultural heritage.

Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the American Consul General underscored that all citizens, including the minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan according to the Constitution. We have chalked out a comprehensive plan for the restoration of religious and historical buildings.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the Punjab government was vigorously pursuing its uniform agenda of progress by making the welfare and prosperity of the people as its focal point. American Consul General while talking with the chief minister underlined that US would further promote cooperation in various sectors with the Punjab government.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials of American Consulate were also present on the occasion.

CM praises teachers’ role in building society

Teachers play a pivotal role in building a society. In his message on World Teachers Day, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stands as the greatest and most exemplary teacher worldwide, dispelling the darkness of ignorance with the illuminating light of knowledge.

Indeed, teachers play a vital role in dispelling the shadows of ignorance among their students, acting as conduits for the dissemination of knowledge. He emphasised that teachers are not only contributors to the nation's progress but also a source of pride.

Reflecting on his own journey, Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged, ‘Wherever I find myself today, the edification and diligence of my teachers are integral to my achievements, bestowed upon me by the grace and benevolence of Allah.’ He recounted a visit to his alma mater, Crescent Model School, after assuming the charge of caretaker chief minister, noting that the gratifying memories of interacting with his teachers linger vividly in his mind. Praising the unwavering dedication of teachers, the CM saluted their tireless efforts in shaping a brighter future for their students. He stressed the parallel significance of both parents and teachers in molding the character of a student. Education, he underscored, transcends being a mere profession; it is a national, ethical, and social responsibility of teachers. Successful nations are those that prioritise and ensure quality educational facilities for their students, he added.

On this significant day, the chief minister urged the nation to reaffirm its commitment to upholding the honour, respect, and dignity of teachers, recognising their important role in shaping the intellectual landscape and future of the country.