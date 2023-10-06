Climate protesters halt ‘Les Mis’ in London

LONDON: Climate activists stormed the stage of “Les Miserables” in London on Wednesday, locking themselves to the set and halting the performance of the iconic show.
It was the latest protest by Just Stop Oil supporters targeting high-profile events after campaigners disrupted Wimbledon and the Open Championship golf tournament. Just Stop Oil said in a statement that the demonstrators entered the stage of the Sondheim Theatre in the West End theatre district shortly before 9:00 pm (2000 GMT).
PARIS: The United States offered no fresh cash to the world´s largest climate fund on Thursday, overshadowing pledges...
GRANADA, Spain: Britain signed a raft of deals with several European countries on Thursday to work more closely...
ROME: A Spanish charity rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean said on Thursday its ship had again been detained by...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Telegram channel of Israeli President Isaac Herzog was briefly hacked before being “very...
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration quietly announced plans on Thursday to add to the border wall with Mexico --...
STOCKHOLM: The Swedish Academy on Thursday awarded the Nobel literature prize to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, whose...