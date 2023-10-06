Climate protesters halt ‘Les Mis’ in London

LONDON: Climate activists stormed the stage of “Les Miserables” in London on Wednesday, locking themselves to the set and halting the performance of the iconic show.

It was the latest protest by Just Stop Oil supporters targeting high-profile events after campaigners disrupted Wimbledon and the Open Championship golf tournament. Just Stop Oil said in a statement that the demonstrators entered the stage of the Sondheim Theatre in the West End theatre district shortly before 9:00 pm (2000 GMT).