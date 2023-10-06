Italy detains migrant rescue ship

ROME: A Spanish charity rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean said on Thursday its ship had again been detained by Italian authorities and accused Rome of harassment.

Open Arms said its eponymous ship had been subjected to a new 20-day blockade and a fine of up to 10,000 euros (around $10,500). The ship was also detained in August along with two other rescue vessels accused of breaking a contested new law that states charities must return to port between every rescue, and only to the port designed by Italian authorities.

Open Arms had on Wednesday disembarked 176 migrants in the Tuscan port of Carrara who had been rescued in three operations in the Central Mediterranean. In a statement Thursday, it accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni´s government of a “strategy of harassing the work of humanitarian ships”.

“We will bear this unjust detention and the resulting legal costs,” it said. “But we find it unacceptable to have to suffer this situation because we have done our duty, respecting the Law of the Sea and international conventions.”