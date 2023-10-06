Israel president’s Telegram channel briefly hacked

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Telegram channel of Israeli President Isaac Herzog was briefly hacked before being “very swiftly” restored, his spokesman said on Thursday.
The breach on Wednesday evening was thought to be “criminal in nature”, the spokesman said, suggesting it was not linked to a foreign power or tied to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“Initial checks show no concern that information was obtained,” the statement from the president´s office said. An investigation is being conducted by Israel´s Shin Bet internal security agency, it added.
The agency did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the affair when contacted by AFP. Israel has accused arch foe Iran of being behind numerous unsuccessful attempts to hack the websites of public institutions in recent years. The encrypted messaging service Telegram is widely used by public and private figures and organisations in Israel, along with its competitor WhatsApp.
PARIS: The United States offered no fresh cash to the world´s largest climate fund on Thursday, overshadowing pledges...
LONDON: Climate activists stormed the stage of “Les Miserables” in London on Wednesday, locking themselves to the...
GRANADA, Spain: Britain signed a raft of deals with several European countries on Thursday to work more closely...
ROME: A Spanish charity rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean said on Thursday its ship had again been detained by...
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration quietly announced plans on Thursday to add to the border wall with Mexico --...
STOCKHOLM: The Swedish Academy on Thursday awarded the Nobel literature prize to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, whose...