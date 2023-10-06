Israel president’s Telegram channel briefly hacked

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Telegram channel of Israeli President Isaac Herzog was briefly hacked before being “very swiftly” restored, his spokesman said on Thursday.

The breach on Wednesday evening was thought to be “criminal in nature”, the spokesman said, suggesting it was not linked to a foreign power or tied to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Initial checks show no concern that information was obtained,” the statement from the president´s office said. An investigation is being conducted by Israel´s Shin Bet internal security agency, it added.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the affair when contacted by AFP. Israel has accused arch foe Iran of being behind numerous unsuccessful attempts to hack the websites of public institutions in recent years. The encrypted messaging service Telegram is widely used by public and private figures and organisations in Israel, along with its competitor WhatsApp.