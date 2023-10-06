French army to begin Niger pullout ‘this week’

PARIS: France said on Thursday that it would start withdrawing its troops from Niger this week after a falling-out with the post-coup regime, which insists the exit be carried out in accordance with its “conditions”.

The announcement by the French army follows weeks of tensions between Paris and Niger´s new military rulers, who seized power on July 26. President Emmanuel Macron, who had sought to make a special ally of Niger, announced on September 24 the withdrawal of 1,400 French troops from the country “by the end of the year”, complying with a demand by the new regime in Niamey.

Macron said that military cooperation with Niger was “over”. France´s ambassador to Niamey last week also returned home from the West African country after the regime demanded his expulsion.