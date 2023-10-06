Nobel laureate Yunus appears before Bangladesh graft watchdog

DHAKA: Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus appeared before Bangladesh´s anti-graft watchdog on Thursday over corruption charges that his lawyers said were part of a campaign of government harassment.

Yunus, 83, is credited with lifting millions out of poverty with his pioneering micro-credit bank, but he has fallen out with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has accused him of “sucking blood” from the poor.

He is facing around 175 separate criminal and labour tribunal cases related to social business firms he set up in Bangladesh aimed at creating jobs and bringing services to the poor. “I have not committed any offence,” Yunus told reporters after leaving the Anti-Corruption Commission in the capital Dhaka. “I am not scared.”

Defence lawyer Abdullah al Mamun told reporters Yunus had to cut short his trip to United Nations headquarters in New York to attend the hearing. Khaja Tanvir Ahmed, another lawyer for Yunus, said he was interrogated for more than an hour in the office.