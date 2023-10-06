At least 20 pro-govt Somali fighters killed battling Al-Shabaab

MOGADISHU: At least 20 pro-government fighters have been killed in fierce battles with Al-Shabaab jihadists in central Somalia, local militia commanders and a clan elder said on Thursday.

The fighting erupted on Wednesday after the national army and allied local clan militias launched an offensive in an area of Galmudug state known as Shabelow forest controlled by the al-Qaeda-linked group.

Somali Information Minister Daud Aweys confirmed the clashes and said more than 100 Al-Shabaab fighters had been killed, but did not give a death toll among pro-government ranks.

The internationally-backed central government launched a major offensive against Al-Shabaab last year but in September it admitted “several significant setbacks” and called for a three-month pause in a planned drawdown of African Union troops backing the Somali army.