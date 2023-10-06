Biden’s dog removed from White House for biting staff members

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden´s dog Commander has been removed from the White House, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, after it bit a number of staff members.

The Bidens have sent the two-year-old German Shepherd to an unknown location while they look at “next steps” for the presidential pooch. The announcement came after CNN and Axios reported that Commander, who arrived at the White House as a cute pup in 2021, had been involved in more biting incidents than previously known.

The Secret Service had acknowledged that 11 of its agents had been nipped, but CNN said the actual number was higher and that the dog had bitten other White House workers too. “The president and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for Biden´s wife Jill, said in a statement.

“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions. “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

There were no further details of Commander´s location, or whether the move was permanent. The last time Commander was seen at the White House was on September 30, when photographers spotted him on the Truman balcony of the president´s private quarters.