Head coach eyes two wins before Pak-India clash

Mickey Arthur is eyeing two victories under team’s belt going into a keenly-awaited match against India in Ahmedabad on October 14, rating the occasion as a rare spectacle indeed.
To a media person’s question in Hyderabad (India) on Thursday, he said it would be a huge benefit to Pakistan’s chances.
“While going into the match against India after claiming two consecutive wins would be a big boost for Pakistan. Though it is too early to talk about that match, yet I feel that early wins always help a team in every respect.”
He also praised the team’s spirit. “Every player knows each other well. They are like friends and often seen discussing different things including cricket when they sit together to eat food. Every player is friendly and often seen sharing laughs.”
On players’ cricketing relations with Indian team, he said The Pakistan and India match will be an amazing spectacle. Hopefully we will have two wins under our belt going into the India match.
