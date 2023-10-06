Greenshirts ready to complete unfinished business: Arthur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers are ready to complete the unfinished business, said Director Coaching Mickey Arthur who has taken over the head coach responsibilities with the national team in Hyderabad (India) just recently.

Arthur, who was busy coaching Derbyshire County, joined the team in India last week. On Thursday, a day ahead of the team’s opening match of the World Cup against qualifiers Holland, Arthur said that the team came too close to make it to the knockout stages four years back.

“We are here to win the World Cup and to complete the unfinished business of the last World Cup. Four years back we came too close to making a mark. This time around we want to go all the way. We are ready for the big occasion in all respects,” he said.

He added that the Greenshirts have got the best winning ratio in the ODI in the recent past. “It is a grown up team. Almost the same team that was there in 2018. Majority of the players at that time were young and at the start of their careers. Now they have become men and have attained maturity in their game so I feel that it is the right time for every team member to give his best.”

Pakistan now are looking forward to a winning start against Holland today (Friday). “The pitch in Hyderabad looks like a good ODI wicket. It is no different to what we have seen in the warm-up matches. Arrangements are fantastic and we are looking forward to a winning start which will give us a big boost.”

Arthur praised Pakistan bowling attack rating it as one of the best around. “We have some very good bowling attacks that need no introduction. The team has got all the ability to defend a competitive total. A good performance at the outset of the event (Friday) would go a long way in boosting team’s morale for important matches to come. Pakistan team is capable of playing quality cricket and that matters the most. We are mentally there and are focused to achieve the ultimate goal. My team is just one performance away from getting into the top groove. We are accustomed to playing the Pakistani brand of cricket and Pakistan is ready to do that.”

The head coach defended Shadab Khan, saying that he is a world class player and low on confidence.