Netherlands hope to upset Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Netherlands leading all-rounder Bas de Leede hoped to upset Pakistan at the outset of the World Cup to make a big impact in the event.
“We are ready for our first match and are excited to take on Pakistan on a bigger stage. We are looking forward to a win and a start which will help us make it to the semi-finals.” De Leede hoped that despite being inexperienced the team had quality players to make an immediate impact.
“We have only one member who has played 50-over-a-side World Cup early. We are excited at the opportunity and hopefully would be in a position to beat Pakistan.”
The all-rounder rated the occasion as very special. “It is a big achievement to have played in a World Cup in the company of the best teams. The match against Pakistan on Friday will be a big game. We are totally focused on tomorrow’s match and want to win it by putting up our best efforts.”
The Netherlands trained in Bangalore. “One of our warm-up matches was rained off but still we are ready to make an impact coming straight into the World Cup. We have played three ODIs against Pakistan in The Netherlands knowing well their brand of play.”
DeLeede also lauded Shaheen. “He was not there during the three-match series. We respect every Pakistani player. Shaheen was our focus point during our preparations for the Pakistan match. Yet we have to play our best to beat Pakistan. Haris Rauf is another quality bowler in Pakistan.”
