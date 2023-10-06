PCB election commissioner tenure expires

ISLAMABAD: The three-month tenure of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) election commissioner has expired with immediate effect and the post now stands vacant.
Mahmood lqbal Khakwani was appointed as the election commissioner to conduct elections for PCB chairman post and other related positions. On October 5, his tenure expired as the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has issued the notification regarding expiry of his tenure.
“Upon completion of the 3-month tenure, Mahmood lqbal Khakwani, Election Commissioner, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), shall cease to hold the office of Election Commissioner, PCB with immediate effect. The Office of the Election Commissioner, PCB stands vacant with immediate effect,” says the ministry’s notification issued on Thursday.
