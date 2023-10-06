PCB signs MoU with Middlesex County

LAHORE: The Chief Executive Officer of Middlesex County Cricket Club, Andrew Cornish, along with Director Alan Coleman and representative Mohsin Wariach, visited the Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during their two-day visit. The delegation, led by Cornish, engaged in discussions with Zaka Ashraf, the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, and other PCB officials.
The Middlesex delegation also visited the National Cricket Academy, where they delivered a presentation to PCB officials. As par the MoU, the sides agreed for a partnership to develop and jointly launch a T10 league.
Both parties will serve as equal equity partners in the league. They will also explore the possibility of exhibition matches in Pakistan and the UK featuring teams from the PSL and teams under the control of Middlesex County Cricket Club.
They will also collaborate to develop and oversee training programmes for women's cricket teams operating under the PCB, including the Pakistan national women’s team. The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf, PCB COO Salman Naseer, Director International Usman Wahla, and PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti.
NEW DELHI: South Africa take a winning momentum into their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka desperate to escape the...
DHARAMSALA, India: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan leads his side into their World Cup opener against Afghanistan...
Mickey Arthur is eyeing two victories under team’s belt going into a keenly-awaited match against India in Ahmedabad...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers are ready to complete the unfinished business, said Director Coaching Mickey Arthur who...
ISLAMABAD: Netherlands leading all-rounder Bas de Leede hoped to upset Pakistan at the outset of the World Cup to make...
“We have been in Hyderabad for a week and our preparations have been really good,” Babar Azam says