PCB signs MoU with Middlesex County

LAHORE: The Chief Executive Officer of Middlesex County Cricket Club, Andrew Cornish, along with Director Alan Coleman and representative Mohsin Wariach, visited the Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during their two-day visit. The delegation, led by Cornish, engaged in discussions with Zaka Ashraf, the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, and other PCB officials.

The Middlesex delegation also visited the National Cricket Academy, where they delivered a presentation to PCB officials. As par the MoU, the sides agreed for a partnership to develop and jointly launch a T10 league.

Both parties will serve as equal equity partners in the league. They will also explore the possibility of exhibition matches in Pakistan and the UK featuring teams from the PSL and teams under the control of Middlesex County Cricket Club.

They will also collaborate to develop and oversee training programmes for women's cricket teams operating under the PCB, including the Pakistan national women’s team. The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf, PCB COO Salman Naseer, Director International Usman Wahla, and PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti.