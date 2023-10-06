Paolini reaches China Open quarters

BEIJING: Aryna Sabalenka progressed into the women´s quarter-finals of the China Open with a hard-fought straight-sets win over Jasmine Paolini in Beijing on Thursday. The world number one took the match 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to set up a tie with fifth-ranked Elena Rybakina in the next round on Friday.

Neither player gave much away in the opening set but Sabalenka proved her mettle when she struck three back-to-back aces for 5-4 before the Italian double-faulted on the crucial point in the following game.