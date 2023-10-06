Ahmed Shahzad hits double ton against Peshawar

LAHORE: Ahmed Shahzad noted up a remarkable double century as Lahore Whites amassed a mammoth 568-run total on the second day of their fifth round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Peshawar at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.
While Lahore Blues Scored 396 over in their first innings. Karachi Whites were bowled out for 194 in first innings in response to Multan's 220. Multan scored 169 runs in their second innings.
NEW DELHI: South Africa take a winning momentum into their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka desperate to escape the...
DHARAMSALA, India: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan leads his side into their World Cup opener against Afghanistan...
Mickey Arthur is eyeing two victories under team’s belt going into a keenly-awaited match against India in Ahmedabad...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers are ready to complete the unfinished business, said Director Coaching Mickey Arthur who...
ISLAMABAD: Netherlands leading all-rounder Bas de Leede hoped to upset Pakistan at the outset of the World Cup to make...
“We have been in Hyderabad for a week and our preparations have been really good,” Babar Azam says