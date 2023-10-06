Ahmed Shahzad hits double ton against Peshawar

LAHORE: Ahmed Shahzad noted up a remarkable double century as Lahore Whites amassed a mammoth 568-run total on the second day of their fifth round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Peshawar at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

While Lahore Blues Scored 396 over in their first innings. Karachi Whites were bowled out for 194 in first innings in response to Multan's 220. Multan scored 169 runs in their second innings.