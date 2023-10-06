Pakistan’s disappointing performance continues

LAHORE: Pakistan’s karateka Fakhrunnisa lost both her fights and was eliminated in the women’s -68 kilogramme karate event of the 19th Asian Games at the Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Fakhrunnisa went down to China’s Qiaoqiao Li 5-0 in her first fight. She was then given repechage but there she was beaten by Jou Chao of Chinese Taipei 3-2 after a tough fight. Qiaoqiao Li, who had beaten Fakhrunnisa in her first round, went on to win gold in the event.

Mohammad Awais (+84kg) and Hamayun (-60kg) will fight on Friday (today). Sabira Gul will be showcasing her skills on Saturday (tomorrow). Four fighters are representing Pakistan in the event after the country’s seasoned karateka Saadi Abbas decided to stay away due to a knee injury.

Weightlifting: Pakistan’s highly experienced weightlifter Usman Amjad Rathore managed to lift 306 kilogramme weight in the 109 kilogramme weight category competitions to finish third in Group B, featuring three weightlifters. He managed 130kg in snatch and 176kg in clean and jerk.