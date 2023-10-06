CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.
Frozen Melody 80.1
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition curated by Ayesha Waseem, Javeria Kazi and Shakaib Ahmed, and featuring works by multiple artists. Titled ‘Frozen Melody 80.1’, the show will run at the gallery until October 8. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Karachi Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab held a meeting with Ambassador of Switzerland George Steiner at the Karachi...
KARACHI: It was only Karachi in the province of Sindh that gave a significant number of national and provincial...
Sermons and speeches alone will not work, so the young generation will have to be educated on the basis of dialogue,...
HYDERABAD: Sindh Caretaker Revenue Minister Yunus Dagha has said that for the improvement of the economic situation of...
The leadership of the Karachi Press Club has expressed gratitude to the Sindh government, and all its relevant...
Police arrested nine street crime suspects in different parts of the city, District East police chief SSP Irfan Ali...