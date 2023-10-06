Mayor discusses investment in city with Swiss envoy

Karachi Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab held a meeting with Ambassador of Switzerland George Steiner at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) head office on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two discussed matters of mutual interest. Wahab briefed Ambassador George Steiner about the local government system in Karachi, stating, "Karachi operates under a three-tier local government system, with the KMC being the largest local authority responsible for providing basic services to the citizens.”

He emphasised the substantial investment opportunities in Karachi, particularly in its coastal areas. He mentioned the potential for developing beautiful islands into recreational areas and assured him that the corporation would extend full cooperation to investors interested in such projects.

Expressing gratitude for the ambassador's visit to the KMC, Wahab highlighted ongoing improvements in Karachi's parks, playgrounds, roads, and storm water drains, all part of a comprehensive urban development strategy. Steiner acknowledged that the citizens of Karachi would benefit from these urban development efforts, extending his best wishes for the city's construction and development initiatives.