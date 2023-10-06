Teachers deserve honour for devotion to education: Baqar

Sermons and speeches alone will not work, so the young generation will have to be educated on the basis of dialogue, criticism, research and creation, caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said on Thursday.

“It’s also important to remember that nation-building is possible through sustained perseverance and practical effort, for which each stakeholder has to fulfil their responsibility with seriousness and sincerity.”

Speaking at a World Teachers’ Day event organised by the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis) at a hotel, Baqar said progress and development of nations are completed in the classroom, for which the best teacher is the biggest tool.

“It shows that the map of the world is made and completed in the classroom, while the classroom purely depends on a good teacher,” he said, adding that today is the day to create good teachers to compete with the world.

He congratulated everyone associated with the education sector, especially teachers. He said World Teachers’ Day is celebrated internationally every October 5, adding that on this occasion teachers are awarded the Academia Choice Award. He also said teachers deserve to be honoured for devoting a large part of their lives and energy to the field of education and social service.

The interim CM said that on the one hand this day gives teachers a sense of our honour and importance, while on the other, it puts the challenges of modern times in front of us. He said that in the 21st century the standards of teaching have completely changed, memory has been replaced by skill and intelligence with a balanced personality.

On this day, in addition to the mental ability of the youth, we have to develop a solid strategy for good morals, along with physical fitness, and emotional and social development, he added. “Lectures, sermons and motivational speeches won’t work, so the young generation will have to be educated on the basis of dialogue, criticism, research and creation.”

The programme was also attended by caretaker federal education minister Madad Ali Sindhi, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, School Education Secretary Shereen Narejo and Dirpis Registrar Rafia Mallah.