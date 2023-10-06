Small industries’ role vital to improve economy: Dagha

HYDERABAD: Sindh Caretaker Revenue Minister Yunus Dagha has said that for the improvement of the economic situation of any country, the role of small industries is important.

Presiding over a meeting of the office-bearers and members of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries in the chamber’s committee room on Thursday, he said every possible effort would be made to resolve the problems of the chamber members.

He held out the assurance that the Hyderabad chamber’s grant issue would be presented before the sub-committee of the Government of Sindh, and after approval the funding problem of the chamber would be resolved.

Dagha said the appointments of MD sites could not be permanent, but their employment period could be extended, and efforts would be made to deploy MD sites Ghazanfar Ali Qadri. He directed Qadri to visit the site area and ensure that their problem got resolved on a priority basis. The revenue minister said the industrial zone of Sindh was quite old, so more efforts were needed to develop the industrial zone.