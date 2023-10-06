Police arrest nine street crime suspects in different areas

Police arrested nine street crime suspects in different parts of the city, District East police chief SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said on Thursday. He said the suspects were involved in hundreds of robberies, adding that the police recovered weapons with rounds, cash, and stolen phones and vehicles from them.

Three suspects, Saeed Ahmed, Syed Hasnain and Rafaqat Ali, were arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with the SITE Super Highway police. The law enforcers also impounded a motorbike reported as stolen at the Ajmair Nagri police station.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects were recently released from jail on bail in cases of possession of illegal weapons, robbery and engaging in shoot-outs with police. A suspected car lifter, Faisal Javed, was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with the Sharea Faisal police. The law enforcers also impounded a car reported as stolen at the Ferozabad police station.

Officials of the Sharea Faisal police station also arrested a suspect named Ilyas Abbas during another encounter, but two of his accomplices managed to escape. A suspected street criminal was arrested red-handed by the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police. According to the preliminary investigation, four suspects were robbing a citizen when police reached the spot and caught one of them.

The arrested suspect was identified as Zeeshan Rashid, and his fleeing accomplices as Mohammad Wasil, Faisal and Kamran. They are suspected to be involved in several robberies in the neighbourhood.

Another suspected street criminal was arrested by the SITE Super Highway police with five mobile phones, cash, a motorbike, weapons and ammunition during a raid near Maskan. The law enforcers also impounded a car reported as stolen at the Jamshed Quarter police station.

Two more suspected street criminals were arrested with two pistols near a school by the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police for their alleged involvement in street crime incidents in the neighbourhood. They were identified as Saqib Bhatti and Waqas.