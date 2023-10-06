SHC directs NAB to file details of pending inquiries against Chawla, others

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) special prosecutor to file comments regarding whether any inquiries were pending against former Sindh excise and taxation minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and others excise officers.

The high court also directed NAB to conclude the inquiry against the former excise minister and others within three months. The direction came on petitions filed by Chawla and excise officers against NAB call-up notices pertaining to corruption and misuse of authority.

The high court had on a previous hearing directed NAB to explain delay in the corruption inquiry against the former provincial excise and taxation minster, and other excise officers for almost two years.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha observed that the inquiry was initiated in 2021 and despite the lapse of two years, it was still in the inquiry stage. A NAB investigation officer (IO), Aleem Baig, who was a previous IO of the case, submitted that he had authorised the inquiry in September 2021 till May 2023, a period spanning over 18 months, and during that he collected relevant documents and sent them to NAB.

The SHC observed that the NAB inquiry had to be concluded within four months under the NAB’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). The bench observed that the investigation officer did not explain why the inquiry had not been completed within four months as specified in the SOPs. The bench observed that the investigation officer also did not produce any document in respect of extension in time for completion of the inquiry.

The high court observed that NAB inquiries could not be allowed to continue endlessly with the sword of Damocles hanging over the petitioners continuously who had not been issued call up notices and provided opportunity of hearing to respond to the allegations against them.

The bench observed that it appeared that prima facie there was a mala fide intention behind the continued and unjustified lengthy inquiries against Chawla and other petitioners as Chawla was a minister in the previous Sindh government.

The SHC observed that it could not understand why the inquiry and even the investigation, if need be, were not completed whilst Chawla was serving as the excise and taxation minister of Sindh. The high court observed that there was a perception that the inquiry had been prolonged for extraneous reasons as the evidence collected by the IO was not compelling at this stage and did not link the petitioners with any crime.

The present IO of the case submitted that he required 10 weeks to complete the inquiry. The SHC observed that the background of the case indicated that such prolonged period was beyond NAB’s own SOPs and seemed to be unjustified as the inquiry had been pending for almost two years.

However, in the interest of justice, the high court allowed time and directed the IO to complete the honest, fair and thorough inquiry within three months. The petitioners’ counsel expressed concern that there might be another undisclosed inquiries in which the petitioners could be interrogated. To this, the SHC directed a NAB special prosecutor to file a statement before the court on whether any other inquiry or investigation had been authorised against Chawla and other petitioners.

The bench also converted the petitions into pre-arrest bail applications and granted pre-arrest bail to Chawla, Hussain Sharif, Amir Ashraf, Amir Gul Qureshi and Waheed Sheikh against a surety of Rs1 million each and directed them to cooperate in the investigations.

The former excise minister and other officers had approached the high court against their possible arrest in the NAB inquiry pertaining to misuse of authority and corruption in a vehicle registration scam.

NAB had submitted that it had started an inquiry against Sharif, alleged front man of Chawla, Sheikh, E&T deputy director and others on allegations of corruption, misuse of authority and accumulation of wealth beyond any known source of income.