Burnes Road restaurant owners told to dispose of kitchen waste properly

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the Sindh Food Authority have directed the restaurant owners in the Burnes Road area to securely store the kitchen waste before disposing it of in bins.

A joint committee will be constituted in this regard. Amidst efforts to improve waste management and hygiene standards in the food industry, the managing director SSWMB, Imtiaz Ali Shah, and the director general of the Sindh Food Authority, Agha Fakhruddin, visited Burnes Road Food Street on Wednesday.

The officials met the restaurant owners and instructed them to securely store kitchen waste in bins and manage disposal appropriately. The joint initiative aims to implement safe and suitable measures for kitchen waste management by developing a shared standard operating procedure for the solid waste management board and the provincial food authority.

In order to effectively implement these measures, the restaurant owners were directed to segregate waste and provide suitable bins for proper waste disposal. Additionally, a consultative committee will be formed to oversee the process.

The solid waste chief emphasized the importance of collaboration among restaurant owners, highlighting that their cooperation would not only maintain cleanliness on the food street, but also ensure a clean and healthy environment for the city residents visiting for meals. Moreover, the kitchen waste could be recycled and put to practical use through proper waste management practices, he said.

The food authority chief said their commitment to ensuring complete collaboration and necessary actions in this initiative aimed to put in place a comprehensive and effective waste management system.