Fuuast’s acting vice chancellor removed over ‘embezzlement’

Dr Muhammad Ziauddin was removed as acting vice chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (Fuuast) on Thursday over alleged misuse of power and embezzlement.

Dr Rubina Mushtaq, chairperson of the zoology department, has replaced him as acting VC with immediate effect. She was directed to hold the charge “until further orders”. A statement issued by the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training claimed that Dr Ziauddin had been acting beyond his authority. “The ministry has received credible information that Dr Ziauddin is taking such decisions as are not urgent in nature for which he was authorised to carry out on the recommendations of the emergency committee.”

An inquiry committee has also been formed to investigate the allegations levelled in a report by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which accuses him of administrative and financial irregularities at the university during the past two years.

The committee comprising senior officers from the ministry, the HEC, the National University of Modern Languages and the Allama Iqbal Open University has been tasked with fixing responsibility in view of the allegations.

Dr Ziauddin, dean of arts, education and Islamic studies, had been appointed as acting VC at Fuuast by the Pakistan president in September 2022 until the appointment of a permanent VC.