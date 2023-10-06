Man gets life in jail for raping teenage girl

A sessions court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Karachi's Orangi Town.

Muhammad Ali was found guilty of raping the 15-year-old girl within the jurisdiction of the Iqbal Market police station in 2020. Additional Sessions Judge-X (West) Irshad Hussain announced his verdict after recording evidence and arguments from both prosecution and defence sides.

He observed that the prosecution successfully proved its case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt, and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the felony. The convict was to told to pay a fine of Rs200,000 or undergo additional imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Ali kidnapped the girl on the pretext of taking her for spiritual healing and then raped her.

An FIR was lodged under sections 365-B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Iqbal Market police station.