Sheema Kermani’s stage production focuses on women empowerment

A play written and directed by known classical dancer Sheema Kermani was enacted at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on Thursday on the 27th day of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023.

The production, titled ‘Zeest’, was based on movement and dance, and it was inspired by themes of short stories penned by Amrita Pritam. The actors who performed in the play are part of the Tehrik-e-Niswan group led by Sheema.

The cast included Naina Black, Tabita, Ramesha, Aasiya, Shazia, Sabiha, Bushra and Zahra. Through the symbolic characters of ‘Zindagi’ (life) and Hawa (air), the play attempted to uncover the reality of women’s lives and describe the multifaceted challenges and triumphs that shaped their experiences.

‘Zeest’ offered a mix of storytelling, music and dance. Speaking to the media, Sheema said the play tried to depict the women as lotus flowers. As those flowers bloomed in adverse conditions such as mud and stagnant water, women continued to rise despite all the oppression they faced, she remarked. Jang and Geo are media partners of the theatre festival that will continue till October 8.