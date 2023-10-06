Joint action force set up to lead crackdown on illegal immigrants in Sindh

A joint action force consisting of Sindh police, Rangers, customs, Federal Investigation Agency, Anti-Narcotics Force and other law enforcement agencies has been established to lead a crackdown against illegal immigrants and smugglers in the province.

The development comes after Pakistan’s decision to deport all foreigners living illegally in Pakistan. The important decision was taken in a recent meeting of the apex committee under the National Action Plan.

Officials said Afghan refugees with “proof of registration” will be eligible to live in Pakistan, and Afghan citizens with regular legal visas will also be eligible to travel to Pakistan.

According to sources, all illegal foreigners will have to return to their countries by selling all assets by the October 31 deadline and that the Afghan nationals will be able to travel to Pakistan only on the digitized “e-Tazkira” issued.

Moreover, the Sindh government has set up implementation committees at the provincial, division and district levels to ensure the return of illegal immigrants. The home department has issued notifications of three committees for the eviction of illegal immigrants, according to which the convener of the provincial migrant return committee will be additional chief secretary home.

According to the notification, the convener of the divisional committee will be commissioners and the convener of the district committee will be deputy commissioners, while the implementation committee for the return of illegal foreign migrants includes representatives of police, corps headquarters, IB, NADRA, FIA, federally based intelligence agencies and the commissioner for Afghan refugees.

According to the notification, the committees will collect data of unregistered migrants and will be responsible for taking measures for their deportation. All foreign nationals living illegally in Pakistan have been warned to leave Pakistan by October 31, 2023.

Officials said that from November 1, the federal and provincial law enforcement agencies will take all possible steps to ensure the arrest and deportation of all illegal foreigners, and from October 10, movement through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be based on the Computerized Identity Card (E-Tazkira), while from November 1, movement will be allowed only on passports and visas. All other documents will be ineffective and illegal for cross-border travel.

The officials added that from November 1, the businesses and properties of foreigners living illegally will be confiscated and strict action will be taken against the illegal business owners and their facilitators.

The purpose of this task force will be to seize people with fake identity cards and illegal properties made on fake papers. NADRA has been directed to ensure immediate cancellation of all fake identity cards and if there is any doubt in the identity of anyone, a DNA test should be done to verify it.

Officials said 10 posts have been established in Sindh by the Federal Interior Ministry and a notification in this regard has been issued. The check posts established are: Inspector Mubeen Shaheed Check-Post (M9, Gadap-Malir) Karachi, Rukhsar Shaheed Check-Post (N-5-Malir), Karachi, Kot Sabzal Ghotki (Sindh-Punjab), Dera Morr N-55 Kashmore (Sindh-Punjab), Abdul Jabbar Shaheed N-65 Jacobabad (Sindh-Baluchistan), Quba Saeed Khan M-8, Kambar Shadadkot, Jamshoro Toll Plaza M-9, Hub Check-Post (Sindh-Balochistan), Mumtaz Shaheed Check-Post (Hub), and Sona Check-Post Hub.

The Karachi police have released details of the operations carried out from September 9 to October 3 against illegal Afghan nationsl. A total of 782 Afghan nationals have been arrested in a month, a report said. At least 135 Afghans were arrested in the Malir district, 114 in Korangi, 204 in East. Moreover, 58 Afghan nationals were arrested in the West district, 90 by the Central police, 126 in Keamari, 35 in the City district and 20 by the South district police. All Afghans were living illegally, police officials said. Cases have been registered under the Foreigners Act against the arrested Afghan nationals. Some Afghan nationals have also been found involved in various crimes.

The officials said a crackdown by the law enforcing agencies has also been started and teams include Customs Intelligence personnel. On Thursday, pursuant to credible information forwarded by the DG I&I Customs Faiz, ASO conducted a search operation at National Goods Transport Godown on Hawkesbay Road and seized a huge quantity of foreign origin smuggled goods comprising almonds, cashew nuts, cumin seeds, coriander seeds etc. The operation started at 10pm on Wednesday night and is still underway.

Meanwhile, the Karachi police chief ordered on Thursday strict action against illegal immigrants and criminals in the city.

Additional inspector general Khadim Hussain Rind chaired a meeting with senior police officers at his office, discussing law and order situation of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by DIG Admin, ADIG Admin and Operations, DIGs and SSPs from police ranges and districts in the city, SSPs Investigation and other senior officers. Three range DIGs briefed about the performance of their zones.

Additional IG Karachi observed the situation of crime and police action against absconding and proclaimed offenders. He ordered strict action against criminals involved in robberies, drug, smuggling, production and sale of gutka.

Rind instructed the police officers to take effective measures for stopping crimes like motorcycle and vehicle theft, extortion and kidnapping in the city. He ordered them to conduct a crackdown against foreigners living in the city illegally. Additional IG emphasised on using all possible means to ensure the safety of life and property of the people in the city.