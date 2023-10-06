Terror alert

Terrorist activities are, once again, spreading fear throughout the nation. On the day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi there were suicide attacks in Mastung, Balochistan and Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Our government must take serious action against all terrorist groups seeking to harm our people.
Abdul Ahad Ghunyo
Ghotki
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Nawaz’s ‘narrative’ The PML-N is betting big on Nawaz’s return but has...
This letter refers to the article ‘Education and other non-priorities’ by Ayesha Razzaque. There is a lot of...
According to Human Rights Watch, around 1000 women are murdered in the name of honour every year in Pakistan. These...
October 13 marks the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. Disaster management is becoming a top priority for...
Islamabad is often ranked as one of the most beautiful capitals in the world and tends to be seen as a picturesque...
Illegal electricity connections are a growing problem in Karachi. They not only raise safety concerns but also pose a...