Friday October 06, 2023
Terror alert

October 06, 2023

Terrorist activities are, once again, spreading fear throughout the nation. On the day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi there were suicide attacks in Mastung, Balochistan and Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Our government must take serious action against all terrorist groups seeking to harm our people.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki